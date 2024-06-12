“It’s going to be killer to play some smaller sweatier places again.” Enter Shikari announce Dancing On The Frontline UK tour

Enter Shikari have announced details of a short, scaled-down winter tour of the UK.

Ahead of the band's main stage appearance at Download festival on Saturday, June 15, the Hertfordshire quartet have unveiled plans to play towns that weren't visited on their six-date arena tour back in February.

“People often travel considerable distances to come to live shows, so we feel it’s important for us to make the effort as well sometimes and play places that your standard tour wouldn’t normally,” vocalist Rou Reynolds explains in a press statement.

“On this run we’ve got some smaller stops that we haven’t played in ages, sandwiched in with cities like Birmingham, Liverpool, and Glasgow, that we didn’t get to visit on our arena tour. As much as we love the bigger rooms it’s going to be killer to play some smaller sweatier places again, and as these will be our last UK shows for quite a while, we couldn’t go into hiding without one last visit to the Barras!”

Enter Shikari Dancing On The Frontline UK tour

Nov 26: Torquay Foundry

Nov 28: Sheffield Octagon

Nov 29: Liverpool Mountford Hall

Nov 30: Boston Gliderdrome

Dec 01: Norwich, UEA

Dec 03: Glasgow, Barrowland

Dec 04: Stockton, Globe

Dec 06: Birmingham, O2 Academy

Dec 07: Folkestone, Lees Cliff Hall

The band will be supported by Teenage Wrist on all dates.

A presale for Future Historians / mailing list starts Monday , June 17th at 10am, with the general on-sale beginning on Wednesday, June 19 at 10am. Full details here.

The quartet will release Dancing On The Frontline, a companion album to last year's A Kiss For The Whole World, featuring brand new remixes, BBC live sessions plus the stand-alone singles from the AKFTWW era, on July 5.