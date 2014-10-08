Enter Shikari name album No.4

Enter Shikari will release fourth album The Mindsweep on January 19, and follow it with an 10-date UK tour in February.

And they say the 12-track follow-up to 2012’s A Flash Flood Of Colour highlights some of their most dramatic work to date.

Frontman Rou Reynolds says: “We pushed ourselves with some of the rawest angriest vocals we’ve ever done, as well as some of the most dulcet and delicate. It’s even more diverse than normal – we’ve built more confidence and fearlessness to widen our influences.

“Melody and aggression will always be an important side of what we do, but there’s also an effort to concentrate on texture too. Alongside the core of guitar, bass, drums and electronics, there’s so much new instrumentation and orchestration.

“Writing for woodwind, brass and strings was so rewarding; it brought a new dimension to the music. We can’t wait to play these songs live.”

The Mindsweep will be released via Enter Shikari’s own label, Ambush Reality. It was produced by Dan Weller and mixed by Jeremy Wheatley.

Tracklist

The Appeal & The Mindsweep I The One True Colour Anaesthetist The Last Garrison Never Let Go Of The Microscope Myopia Torn Apart Interlude The Bank Of England There’s A Price On Your Head Dear Future Historians… The Appeal & The Mindsweep II

Feb 16: Portsmouth Pyramids

Feb 17: Cardiff Yplas

Feb 18: Wolverhampton Civic

Feb 20: Manchester Academy

Feb 21: Glasgow Barrowland

Feb 22: Middlesborough Town Hall

Feb 24: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Feb 25: Norwich UEA

Feb 26: London Roundhouse

Feb 27: London Roundhouse