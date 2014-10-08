Enter Shikari name album No.4

Enter Shikari will release fourth album The Mindsweep on January 19, and follow it with an 10-date UK tour in February.
And they say the 12-track follow-up to 2012’s A Flash Flood Of Colour highlights some of their most dramatic work to date.
Frontman Rou Reynolds says: “We pushed ourselves with some of the rawest angriest vocals we’ve ever done, as well as some of the most dulcet and delicate. It’s even more diverse than normal – we’ve built more confidence and fearlessness to widen our influences.
“Melody and aggression will always be an important side of what we do, but there’s also an effort to concentrate on texture too. Alongside the core of guitar, bass, drums and electronics, there’s so much new instrumentation and orchestration.
“Writing for woodwind, brass and strings was so rewarding; it brought a new dimension to the music. We can’t wait to play these songs live.”
The Mindsweep will be released via Enter Shikari’s own label, Ambush Reality. It was produced by Dan Weller and mixed by Jeremy Wheatley.
Tracklist
The Appeal & The Mindsweep I
The One True Colour
Anaesthetist
The Last Garrison
Never Let Go Of The Microscope
Myopia
Torn Apart
Interlude
The Bank Of England
There’s A Price On Your Head
Dear Future Historians…
The Appeal & The Mindsweep II
Tour dates
Feb 16: Portsmouth Pyramids
Feb 17: Cardiff Yplas
Feb 18: Wolverhampton Civic
Feb 20: Manchester Academy
Feb 21: Glasgow Barrowland
Feb 22: Middlesborough Town Hall
Feb 24: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Feb 25: Norwich UEA
Feb 26: London Roundhouse
Feb 27: London Roundhouse