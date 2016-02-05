Enter Shikari add extra show to UK tour

Enter Shikari have added a date to their upcoming UK tour.

They play Wrexham’s Central Station, Wales, on February 24, with support from Welsh band Falls.

Enter Shikari added the gig to their list of arena dates after drummer Rob Rolfe put pressure on the band to schedule more shows.

The band say in a tatement: “Rob hates a day off. He thinks they’re for the weak. The tour had too many days off in it, so he cracked the whip and now there’s a 500 capacity show in Wrexham, nestled between two arena shows.

“It’s not an ‘intimate warm-up show’, because the tour’s already started by then. There’s no purpose to it at all, other than giving the nice people of Wrexham a night out, seeing the awesome band Falls, and keeping Rob happy.

“This is Rolfy’s world, we just live in it.”

Last week, the band released footage of an acoustic performance filmed at London’s Alexandra Palace.

They also issued the official music video for single Redshift ahead of their UK tour, which kicks off in Glasgow on February 18. In March, the band head to Europe for a run of shows.

Enter Shikari Euro tour 2016

Feb 18: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Feb 19: Edinburgh Corn Exchange, UK

Feb 20: Nottingham Capital FM Arena, UK

Feb 22: Bournemouth International Centre, UK

Feb 23: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Feb 24: Wrexham Central Station, UK

Feb 25: Manchester Victoria Warehouse, UK

Feb 27: London Alexandria Palace, UK

Mar 13: Nancy L’Autre Canal, France

Mar 14: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Mar 15: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Mar 17: Merignac Krakatoa, France

Mar 18: La Rochelle Sirene, France

Mar 19: Pamplona Sala Zentral, Spain

Mar 20: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Mar 22: Roncade New Age Club, Italy

Mar 23: Munchen Kesselhaus, Germany

Mar 24: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

Mar 27: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Mar 28: BrusselsAncienne Belgique, Belgium

Jun 10: Greenfield Festival Interlaken, Switzerland

Jul 30: Kaliningrad Amber Beach Party, Russian Federation

Aug 19: Rodatichi Zaxidfest, Ukraine