Enslaved reveal further Utgard details - and stream online show

Enslaved have revealed further details on their upcoming studio album Utgard.

The follow-up to 2017’s E was originally planned to launch in May, but due to the current global situation, the band and their label Nuclear Blast decided to push the record out in the autumn.

But while we wait for the record to arrive, Enslaved have explained the meaning behind the album title and revealed the full tracklist.

The band say: “Utgard bears countless meanings to us; an image, metaphor, an esoteric 'location', a word on its own etc – on different levels and layers.

“From Norse mythology we know it as a landscape where the giants roam – where the gods of Asgard have no control – dangerous, chaotic, uncontrollable and where madness, creativeness, humour and chaos dwell.

“The album is a journey into and through Utgard. It is a place of unification of that which is above and that which lies below. It is not about avoiding fear of the pitch-black darkness – it will keep on growing until the next confrontation – but to go into the darkness itself.

“This is the rebirth of the individual. In a world that has become so obsessed with the false lights of greed, jealousy and egotism this is a necessary journey.”

Enslaved add: “Utgard is not a fairytale, it is a vital part of both your mind and your surroundings, and it has been since the dawn of mankind. Acknowledging that this realm exists and is a vital part of the self, has inspired us deeply since the early days of our lives. Enjoy our journey to the outer limits.”

Last week, Enslaved played a live online set at Bergen's Verftet Online Music Festival – and the full performance has been uploaded and can be watched below.

Vocalist Grutle Kjellson says: “It took a while to get used to the idea of playing a show completely without audience, as an audience are obviously feeding the performers with energy and vice versa.

"It was, let’s admit it, weird to experience the roaring silence that occurred after each song! It pretty much punched us off guard right in our faces more than once during the performance.

"Still, it felt great to have been given the privilege to perform for our fans worldwide under these circumstances and the response afterwards has been nothing but amazing."

Enslaved: Utgard

1. Fires In The Dark

2. Jettegryta

3. Sequence

4. Homebound

5. Utgardr

6. Urjotun

7. Flight Of Thought And Memory

8. Storms Of Utgard

9. Distant Seasons