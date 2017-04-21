Enslaved begin work on album no.14

Enslaved have entered the studio to begin work on what will be their 14th album.

The Norwegian outfit are at Duper & Solslottet Studios in Bergen and plan to remain there throughout the rest of April, laying down tracks for the follow-up to 2015’s In Times.

Guitarist and keyboardist Ivar Bjornson says: “It is absolutely fantastic to be in the studio with these new songs. So many doors were opened with In Times and the times that followed – for us as a band, for me as a composer and I guess for us all on a personal level.

“I have never worked this hard to put together music for an album before, and that intensity continues into the studio where everybody is giving their everything, every hour of every day.

“We are a tighter unit than ever before, which is obvious sonically.”

He continues: “The concept conjured by myself and old war-brother Grutle Kjellson is the strongest we have worked with.

“Finally, I am proud that we have taken more risks than ever before, and one in particular – and it is yielding awesome results. What does that mean? Stay tuned to find out!”

No title or release date has been revealed, but the band have confirmed that the artwork will once again be created by Truls Espedal.

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Enslaved: The Progressive Black Metallers