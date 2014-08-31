Engineers launch Fight Or Flight

Engineers have released a video for Fight Or Flight – a track taken from their new album Always Returning.

The band – Mark Peters, Matthew Linley and Ulrich Schnauss – launched their fourth album earlier this month via Kscope, and frontman Peters reveals he’s growing more confident in his songwriting ability.

He tells Prog: “Over the past 10 years, I feel I’ve got better at translating what’s happening in my head to what comes out of my mouth – with a bit less bullshit.

“I always used to worry about everything having to make sense, whereas now I don’t care. I approach songwriting in a stream-of-consciousness way, where I try to trust the first thing I do.”

Always Returning is out now in the UK and launches in North America on September 16. Engineers are featured in the current edition of Prog, on sale now.