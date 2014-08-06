New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today

The brand new issue of Prog goes on sale today, with a cover dedicated to the 100 Greatest Prog Albums Of All Time poll results.

We were inundated with Top Tens from readers and musicians around the globe. Quite honestly the biggest response to any poll request we’ve ever seen in 25-years of working on music magazines. So rest assured this really is a most comprehensive poll. And we’re sure you’ll be debating the results for some time to come. Enjoy…

Also in Prog 48…

Opeth – Mikael Akerfedlt discusses the band’s continued musical progression away from heavy metal.

Keith Emerson – looks back to his 2010 US tour with ELP compatriot Greg Lake.

Gentle Giant – revisit their newly reissued The Power And The Glory album.

Saga – are back with original singer Michael Sadler and back with their best album in a while.

Darryl Way – the ex-Curved Air man returns to the prog fold with his latest solo album.

Arthur Brown – it’s a crazy old world down on the farm with Arthur!

Amon Duul II – the German experimental legends are still going strong, as new album Duulirium proves.

Midge Ure – is the Ultravox singer a prog rocker at heart?

Engineers – the electro proggers return with yet more intriguing finesse.

David Sancious – Peter Gabriel’s keyboard player discusses a career in prog, fusion and with Bruce Springsteen.

Plus album and live reviews from Opeth, Sonisphere, Download, Amplifier, Neal Morse, Tim Bowness and more.

You can get this issue of Prog in print or digital editions, and North American readers can even subscribe direct in North America from: http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/