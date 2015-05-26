Enchant complete ProgPower Europe lineup

The lineup for this year’s ProgPower Europe festival has been completed with the addition of Enchant.

They’ll appear at Baarlo, Netherlands, on the weekend of October 2-4 alongside Leprous, Pagan’s Mind, Soen, Myrath, Caligula’s Horse and others.

It’s the US band’s first performance in Europe for 10 years, and follows the launch of ninth album The Great Divide last year.

ProgPower promoters say: “It’s been a long-time wish to announce the addition of Enchant. With over 25 years of experience, we’re looking forward to them playing. Adding them is the best way to complete 2015’s lineup.”

Last year guitarist Doug Ott told how “life got in the way” of the band’s career, adding: “We never planned to take a break at all. People got married, people got divorced, people had children, jobs came and went.

“We got together and played a few here and there. But it wasn’t until two years ago we started thinking we could actually make another record.”

ProgPower bill

Fri, Oct 2: Myrath, Caligula’s Horse

Sat, Oct 3: Pagan’s Mind, Soen, Schizoid Lloyd, Exxasens, Karma Rassa, Armed Cloud

Sun, Oct 4: Leprous, Enchant, Abnormal Thought Patterns, Obsidian Kingdom, Serdce, Until Rain