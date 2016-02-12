Empty Yard Experiment to tour UK

Empty Yard Experiment have announced their first-ever headline tour of the UK.

The Dubai-based outfit comprising of members from Serbia, Iran and India, will hit the road next month for a handful of dates, which includes an appearance at the TeamRock-sponsored HRH Prog Fest, Hafan y Mor, Wales, on March 19.

The band tell TeamRock: “We’re thrilled to be coming back to British shores – especially since the warm welcome we received in 2014 promoting our second album Kallisti.

“Beside stopping by cities we didn’t make it to last time, we’ll also be sharing the stage with legends such as Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson and Soft Machine at HRH Prog. Rubbing shoulders with such prog luminaries and playing to much bigger crowds is something we’re particularly excited about and can’t wait to make the journey over.”

They’ll be supported by Voices From The Fuselage.

Empty Yard Experiement 2016 UK tour

Mar 18: Swansea The Scene 2

Mar 19: Hafan y Mor HRH Prog Fest

Mar 20: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Mar 24: Basingstoke Silkfest