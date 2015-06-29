Employed To Serve premiere Bones To Break video

The Woking noisemongers Employed To Serve recently dropped new album Greyer Than You Remember on Holy Roar and gave the British hardcore community a much needed shot of adrenaline.

Speaking to Metal Hammer last month, guitarist Sammy Urwin says the new album is “a soundtrack to getting older, getting colder and just becoming another face in the ever-growing and ever-miserable crowd.”

And to give you a taste of the delicious misery ETS are inflicting on anyone who’ll listen, we’re premiering the new video for Bones To Break.

Employed To Serve: Greyer Than You Remember

Greyer Than You Remember is out now on Holy Roar.