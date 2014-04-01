Empire detail first headline tour

Empire will tour the UK as a headline act for the first time in May, they've confirmed.

The eight-show trek comes ahead of their appearance at this year’s Sonisphere festival.

The band say: “At the end of 2013 we released our mini album, Where the World Begins, and due to other commitments we didn’t get the opportunity to tour it off our own back.

“We wanted to do our own headline shows so we can throw one hell of a party – and you’re all invited. We can’t wait to show you what we’ve got, and also some new songs as well.”

Tour dates

May 01: Leicester Scholars Bar

May 02: Northampton Department of Liqor and Social Affair

May 03: Tunbridge Wells Forum

May 04: Chester Compass

May 05: Birmingham Flapper

May 08: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms

May 09: Swansea Sin City

May 10: Cheltenham 2 Pigs