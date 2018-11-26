Emma Tricca premieres new video for Winter My Dear with Prog

Emma Tricca, who recently supported Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets on their recent Uk tour, has premiered her new video for Winter My Dear with Prog. You can watch it below.

Winter My Dear originally appeared on Tricca's third album St. Peter (released through Dell O'rso in April). This new version has been remixed by Jarrod Gosling and Celia Fage from Cobalt Chapel.

"Winter is my favourite season," Tricca tells Prog. "In this song I wanted to capture the expectation of it through out Autumn, the dimming of the lights, empty white spaces, wild ocean storms, the moodiness of our darkest thoughts. Le Orme on the turntable. When I thought of a remix, Cobalt Chapel were the first band that sprang to my mind. Cobalt's Cecilia Fage had already framed the mood I was looking for with the bv's on the original track and it was just a matter of taking that feel further in the remix, and the guys just delivered."