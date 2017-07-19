ELP career-spanning box set out in September

A career-spanning Emerson, Lake & Palmer box set is to be released later this year.

Titled Fanfare: Emerson, Lake & Palmer 1970-1997, it’ll arrive on September 29 via BMG and feature all the trio’s classic albums on CD and vinyl, along with a book, audio Blu-ray, 7-inch singles and replicated tour programmes.

A statement of the box set reads: “The Fanfare box set offers a wealth of ELP treasure for their ever increasing fan base.

“It contains of ELP’s remastered 11 albums, five previously unreleased CDs of never issued recordings, a never before issued triple vinyl set titled Live In Italy, May 1973, a surround sound Blu-ray audio plus a 40-page hardback book with rare photos as well as tour programmes and a must-have repro 7-inch of fanfare For The Common Man.”

Fanfare: Emerson, Lake & Palmer 1970-1997 is now available for pre-order, while a full list of the contents and packshot can be found below.

Fanfare: Emerson, Lake & Palmer 1970-1997 contents

Emerson, Lake & Palmer (1970)

Pictures At An Exhibition (1971)

Tarkus (1971)

Trilogy (1972)

Brain Salad Surgery (1973)

Welcome Back, My Friends, To The Show That Never Ends (1974)

Works Volume 1 (1977)

Works Volume 2 (1977)

Love Beach (1978)

Black Moon (1992)

In The Hot Seat (1994)

Live At Velodromo Viorelli, Milan, Italy, May 4, 1973

Live At Flaminio, Rome, Italy, May 2, 1973

Live At Pocono International Raceway, Long Pond, US, July 9, 1972

Live At Waterloo Concert Field, Stanhop New Jersey, US, August 13, 1992

Live At Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK, November 27 1992

On The BBC: The Old Grey Whistle Test 1979

Live Ar Elysee Montmartre, Paris, France, July 2, 1997

Audio Blu-Ray, containing the stereo 5:1 and surround sound mixes of the albums:

Emerson, Lake & Palmer (Steven Wilson, 2012)

Tarkus (Steven Wilson, 2012)

Trilogy (Jakko Jakszyk, 2012)

Brain Salad Surgery ((Jakko Jakszyk, 2014)

Lucky Man / Knife Edge (1970) - 7-inch single

Fanfare For The Common Man / Brain Salad Surgery (1977) - 7-inch single

Deluxe, hardback 12” book with band photos and extensive notes from acclaimed journalist Chris Welch, featuring quotes from Keith Emerson, Greg Lake & Carl Palmer

Reprinted original 1970 promo poster, 1972 promo brochure, 1974 and 1992 tour programmes

Metal & enamel ELP logo pin badge

Black Moon CD - rough album mixed (Previously unreleased)

