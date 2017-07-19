Trending

ELP career-spanning box set out in September

Career-spanning box set titled Fanfare: Emerson, Lake & Palmer 1970-1997 to be released by BMG in September

The Fanfare box set
A career-spanning Emerson, Lake & Palmer box set is to be released later this year.

Titled Fanfare: Emerson, Lake & Palmer 1970-1997, it’ll arrive on September 29 via BMG and feature all the trio’s classic albums on CD and vinyl, along with a book, audio Blu-ray, 7-inch singles and replicated tour programmes.

A statement of the box set reads: “The Fanfare box set offers a wealth of ELP treasure for their ever increasing fan base.

“It contains of ELP’s remastered 11 albums, five previously unreleased CDs of never issued recordings, a never before issued triple vinyl set titled Live In Italy, May 1973, a surround sound Blu-ray audio plus a 40-page hardback book with rare photos as well as tour programmes and a must-have repro 7-inch of fanfare For The Common Man.”

Fanfare: Emerson, Lake & Palmer 1970-1997 is now available for pre-order, while a full list of the contents and packshot can be found below.

Fanfare: Emerson, Lake & Palmer 1970-1997 contents

  • Emerson, Lake & Palmer (1970)

  • Pictures At An Exhibition (1971)

  • Tarkus (1971)

  • Trilogy (1972)

  • Brain Salad Surgery (1973)

  • Welcome Back, My Friends, To The Show That Never Ends (1974)

  • Works Volume 1 (1977)

  • Works Volume 2 (1977)

  • Love Beach (1978)

  • Black Moon (1992)

  • In The Hot Seat (1994)

  • Live At Velodromo Viorelli, Milan, Italy, May 4, 1973

  • Live At Flaminio, Rome, Italy, May 2, 1973

  • Live At Pocono International Raceway, Long Pond, US, July 9, 1972

  • Live At Waterloo Concert Field, Stanhop New Jersey, US, August 13, 1992

  • Live At Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK, November 27 1992

  • On The BBC: The Old Grey Whistle Test 1979

  • Live Ar Elysee Montmartre, Paris, France, July 2, 1997

  • Audio Blu-Ray, containing the stereo 5:1 and surround sound mixes of the albums:

  • Emerson, Lake & Palmer (Steven Wilson, 2012)

  • Tarkus (Steven Wilson, 2012)

  • Trilogy (Jakko Jakszyk, 2012)

  • Brain Salad Surgery ((Jakko Jakszyk, 2014)

  • Lucky Man / Knife Edge (1970) - 7-inch single

  • Fanfare For The Common Man / Brain Salad Surgery (1977) - 7-inch single

  • Deluxe, hardback 12” book with band photos and extensive notes from acclaimed journalist Chris Welch, featuring quotes from Keith Emerson, Greg Lake & Carl Palmer

  • Reprinted original 1970 promo poster, 1972 promo brochure, 1974 and 1992 tour programmes

  • Metal & enamel ELP logo pin badge

  • Black Moon CD - rough album mixed (Previously unreleased)

