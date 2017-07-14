Keith Emerson tribute to feature his unfinished Beyond the Stars

In February this year, it was announced that a tribute concert in honour of late ELP keyboardist Keith Emerson would take place this summer.

The show titled Keith Emerson: A Musical Celebration Of Life will take place at Birmingham’s Symphony Hall on July 28 and will feature a range of guests musicians.

It’s now been revealed that Emerson’s unfinished piece Beyond The Stars will be performed for the very first time as part of the evening of music, which will be hosted by comedian Jim Davidson.

A statement reads: “The show which starts at 7.30pm features Rachel Flowers, an inspirational young keyboardist from the US, renowned musician from France Thierry Eliez and bassist Lee Jackson, the only surviving member of The Nice, Emerson’s former group.

“Accompaniment will be provided by a 60-piece symphony orchestra conducted by Terje Mikkelsen and proceeds will be going to Care After Combat – the charity founded by Jim Davidson and Falklands War veteran Simon Weston which works to support military veterans.”

Rick Wakeman will also perform on the night along with ELP tribute band Noddy’s Puncture, with tickets available direct from the venue.

Emerson died in March last year at the age of 71.

