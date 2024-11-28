Electric Callboy announce biggest-ever UK headline show at London’s Alexandra Palace

Electric Callboy have announced their biggest-ever UK show for 2025.

The gig will take place at London’s 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace on November 11, 2025. It will be part of the German synth-metal band’s blockbuster world tour, the Europe dates on which have been announced as spanning from November ’25 to January ’26. See all confirmed dates and details below.

Tickets are now available.

Electric Callboy comment: “We can’t wait to hit the road and bring this show to our fans all over the world! Every concert on this tour will be a massive celebration, and we’re excited to make each night unforgettable. We’ve been working hard on new material and special surprises, and we’re ready to make this our biggest, most electrifying tour yet.”

Electric Callboy released their latest album, Tekkno, in 2022. The band promoted it on a UK tour last year, every date on which sold out. Metal Hammer’s Rich Hobson attended the Birmingham show and awarded it a near-perfect 4.5-star review.

“Sugary, fizzy and daft in the very best way, Electric Callboy have effectively rebooted themselves with Tekkno and shot for the stratosphere in the process,” Hobson wrote.

“Alongside the likes of Ghost, Lord Of The Lost, Ice Nine Kills and Sleep Token, they’re a breed of modern band eager to cast the net further than traditional metal whilst bringing new fans in by their thousands. And when it’s this fun, who are we to argue?”

In January, during a Youtube video showing their new rehearsal and recording spaces, the band teased that they are currently working on new music. Whether or not the next Electric Callboy album will materialise in time for the 2025 tour dates remains to be seen.

Nov 01: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Nov 05: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Nov 11: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Nov 12: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Nov 14: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Nov 15: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Nov 16: Dusseldrof PSD Bank Dome, Germany

Nov 17: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 19: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 20: Stuttgart Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Nov 23: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Nov 24: Budapest MVM Dome, Hungary

Nov 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 27: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 28: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Nov 29: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Jan 17: Rotterdam Ahoy RTM, Netherlands

Jan 18: Paris Zenith, France

Jan 20: Lyon Radiant, France

Jan 22: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Jan 23: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Jan 25: Lisbon Sala Tejo/MEO Arena, Portugal