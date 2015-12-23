Electric Boys man Bloom in video release

Electric Boys frontman Conny Bloom has released a video for his track Tanken E Fri.

It features on his solo album Fullt Upp, out February 15, and helped in its production thanks to a PledgeMusic campaign. The promo was shot on the Electric Boys recent European tour.

Bloom said: “A solo album in Swedish? Hell yeah! Been on my mind for long and I’m happy Fullt Upp is finally being done. No big record label involved, just 100% artistic freedom with lot of cool stuff to order.”

An album tracklist will be issued in due course.

Electric Boys added guitarist Jolle Atlagic to their lineup in October. Their last studio album was 2014’s Starflight United.