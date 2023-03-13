Elder announce UK live dates for November

US heavy prog quartet Elder return to the UK for six live shows on November

Elder
US heavy proggers Elder have announced a run. of UK live dates for November, taking in Bristol, Brighton, London, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester. It will be the US quartet's first return to these shores since they played at EartH in London with Pallbearer in November 2022.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming back forever-favourites Elder for six UK shows this November, in support of their incredible new album Innate Passages," exclaim promoters Desertscene London. "The genre-bending progressive quintet will be joined by Norway's Slomosa on the UK dates."

Elder November tour dates:
Nov 7: Bristol The Fleece
Nov 8: Brighton Patterns
Nov 9: London Electric Ballroom
Nov 10: Glasgow Slay
Nov 11: Leeds Brudanell Social Club
Nov 12: Manchester Gorilla

Tickets for all shows go on sale this Wednesday March 15 at 10am.

