Elder announce new BBC sessions album

US heavy proggers Elder have announced that they will release Live at BBC Maida Vale Studios on vinyl and CD through Stickman Records on August 30.

The band were invited to record a session for Dan Carter's BBC Radio 1 Rockshow when they toured the UK last year at the famous BBC Studios in Lon don's Maida Vale.

"We recorded a few tracks from the live set we had been playing at that time and were very happy with the results - a very 'live' sounding version of the tracks, which can be sometimes a bit ambitious to pull off live,“ the band say. "Most folks missed the radio broadcast, so we figured we'd put it to vinyl and CD as well."

You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Live at BBC Maida Vale Studios.

At the same time delving, the instrumental psych-kraut-prog-rock project headed by Elder frontman Nicholas DiSalvo, will release their second album All Paths Diverge as two vinyl editions via Stickman Records (EU) and Blues Funeral Recordings (US) on August 23.

"While looking back on the songs I wrote for this record over the past years, I was struck by how much has changed in my life and in the world since the first delving album came about in the height of the pandemic," explains DiSalvo. "This music is for me nostalgic and every part in each song brings back a memory of where I was at when writing it. I think it’s a very diverse album and that in itself a reflection of the fact that we’re all in flux, and that that’s a beautiful thing."

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can watch delving's latest video for Zodiak in tomorrow's Tracks Of The Week.

(Image credit: Stickman Records)

Elder: Live at BBC Maida Vale Studios

1. Merged In Dreams - Ne Plus Ultra

2. Lore

3. Thousand Hands