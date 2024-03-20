Elbow announce two UK warm-up shows ahead of arena dates

Elbow have announced that they will play two UK small warm-up shows ahead of their UK arena tour in May.

The band, who recently announced that they will release their latest album Audio Vertigo through Polydor Records on March 22, will play Newcastle City Hall on May 4 and Hull Connexin Live on May 5, ahead of their full tour which starts at Brighton Centre on May 7.

Fans can get early access to tickets by pre-ordering Audio Vertigo with pre-sale tickets available from Thursday March 21 with any remaining tickets going on general sale on Friday March 22. Details can be found here. You can see a full list of Elbow's Arena shows below.

Discussing the diversity of the new album, lead singer Guy Garvey says Audio Vertigo is "not to reflect but distract from the bad things happening in the world. We found seedy, gnarly grooves playing in back rooms and those pulled some dark memories and plenty of humour from me."

Lovers' Leap is available as a digital download and to stream on all services from tomorrow. Audio Vertigo will be released on March 22, on limited and standard vinyl editions, CD, and download.

Pre-order Audio Vertigo.

May 7: Brighton Centre

May 9: London The O2

May 10: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

May 11: Glasgow OVO Hydro

May 12: Leeds First Direct Arena

May 14: Manchester Co-op Live

May15: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Get tickets.