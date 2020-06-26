Eivør streams brand new single Sleep On It

Copenhagen-based, Faroese artist Eivør has streamed her brand new single Sleep On It. The song is taken from her upcoming new album Segl, the follow-up to2017's Slør, which will be released on September 18. The title translates from Faroese as ‘Sail’.

“Sleep On It is about making choices," she explains. "Sometimes it's tempting to arrive at conclusions before you see the big picture and you make choices that might be bad for you or others. But then again, sometimes we are forced to make choices regardless, and sometimes making a wrong choice might be the only way to eventually make the right one.

"I wrote this song during a very late night, 3 years ago at my apartment in Copenhagen. I remember twisting and turning in bed but not being able to sleep. I had gotten my head into a frenzy, so I got out of bed, made a cup of tea, lit a candle and I started writing this poem. “Too many riddles to crack...” It was like a flow of thought, a conversation with myself.”

Eivør has also announced a 34-date international tour, including three UK dates in October. She will play:

Oct 22: London Union Chapel

Oct 23: Manchester Deaf Institute

Oct 25: Glasgow St. Lukes

(Image credit: Eivor)

Eivør: Segl

1. Mánasegl

2. Let It Come

3. Sleep On It

4. Hands

5. Nothing To Fear

6. Truth

7. Skyscrapers

8. Only Love Feat. Ásgeir

9. This City

10. Patience

11. Stirdur Saknur feat. Einar Selvik

12. Gullspunnin