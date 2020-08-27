Eddie Jobson live album to be released

Prog Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Eddie Jobson, has a compilation of live performances, Eddie Jobson Live, released through Globe Music Media on August 28.

The new 21-track double CD set features a mix of UK, solo, Bruford and ELP material and was recorded at Jobson's UKZ shows in Poland, Russia, Japan and the USA along with a number of tracks from the Ultimate Zero Tour - Live, which was only released in Japan. The fully remixed and remastered set will also contain songs from the 2010 U-Z Project concert in Whittier, CA, and the first Jobson-Wetton reunion.

Eddie Jobson Live features an array of special guests including Jobson's late UK partner John Wetton, Marc Bonilla, Alex Machacek, Marco Minnemann, Mike Mangini, Greg Howe, Simon Phillips, Trey Gunn, TJ Helmerich, Billy Sheehan and Tony Levin.

The 2CD digipak also includes a 20-page booklet.

Pre-order Eddie Jobson Live.

Disc 1:

1. Alaska

2. The Only Thing She Needs

3. Awakening

4. Nevermore

5. Rendezvous 6:02

6. Ice Festival

7. Theme of Secrets

8. Prelude

9. Presto Piano

10. In The Dead of Night

11. By The Light of Day

12. Presto Vivace

13. In The Dead of Night - Reprise



Disc 2:

1. Announcement (EJ)

2. Bitches Crystal

3. Violin/Stick Duo

4. Red

5. Carrying No Cross

6. Starless

7. Caesar’s Palace Blues

8. Forever Until Sunday