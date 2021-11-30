Eddie acquires new superhero pals as Iron Maiden unveil merch collab with Marvel

Iron Maiden and Marvel have joined forced to collaborate on a new merch collection.

The collaboration blends the universes of both iconic brands, with Maiden mascot Eddie storming into the worlds of Wolverine, Venom, Thanos and Deadpool in designs that reference the British metal legends’ classic artwork.



Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood says: “Eddie has long stood shoulder to shoulder with the greatest super-heroes and we’re also pretty proud of the Worlds we created for his many incarnations – from battlefields to Egyptian tombs to frozen icescapes or futuristic cities. Juxtaposing some of the most recognisable characters in pop art & comic book culture into planet Maiden has been an ambition of ours for years and working with Marvel and their unparalleled character-based IP is the perfect fit in this day & age.



“To see such iconic characters alongside Eddie is something our fans have discussed for years and we think that the twist of placing Venom, Thanos, Thor or Deadpool in our Maiden worlds will excite fans of both cultures.”

(Image credit: Iron Maiden / Marvel)

“Marvel is cool and aspirational, and has inspired the greatest artists, musicians and creators for more than 80 years,” said Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Licensing. “This collaboration offers another exciting example of how the Marvel brand continues to push into lifestyle areas, with music being a top priority, and the collection allows fans to pay tribute to our iconic characters, while celebrating the legendary, Iron Maiden.”



The collection will be available to purchase ahead of Christmas, with exclusive collections through Iron Maiden’s online store, Hot Topic and EMP.