Ebony Buckle details brand new album Hearts Get Started

Australian pop progger Ebony Buckle has announced that she will release her second album, Hearts Get Started, on October 4.

Buckle, who also performs with Solstice as a back singer and occasional keyboard player, has released a string of teaser singles throughout the summer, ahead of the new album, including Think I Just Saved My Own Life, and is the follow-up to her well-received debut album, 2021's Disco Lasers.

"This album is a collection of songs written over several years, some of them being my oldest," she says of the upcoming album. "It feels a little like a puzzle, with each song being its own world and story. When you put them together, they are stepping stones along the way of my musical adventure. I like to think of it as a prequel to our first album Disco Lasers - it's all the music that got me to that point."

Australian-born and London-based, Buckle made her first step into the limelight in the BBC drama Inspector George Gently where she performed an iTunes World Chart-topping performance of Silver Dagger. She has also appeared in the popular BBC daytime medical drama Doctors as well as on the London stage.

You can see the artwork and tracklisting for Hearts Get Started below.

Buckle will celebrate the release of Hearts Get Started with a special album launch show at Lodnon's Camden Club on October 17.

Ebony Buckle: Hearts Get Started

1. Fall Behind 1

2. Hearts Get Started

3. Golden Sand

4. I Think I Just Saved My Own Life

5. The Whiskey Song

6. Soph My Dear

7. The Monster

8. Russian Dolls

9. Run

10. Jupiter Rising