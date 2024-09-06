Ebony Buckle announces new single Think I Just Saved My Own Life

Australian pop progger Ebony Buckle releases a brand new single, I Think I Just Saved My Own Life, today. A new video for the song will be released next week and you'll be able to see that in next week's Tracks Of The Week.

The new single is taken from Buckle's upcoming second album Hearts Get Started, the follow-up to her well-received debut album, 2021's Disco Lasers, which she will release later this year.

"This album is a collection of songs written over several years, some of them being my oldest," says Buckle. "It feels a little like a puzzle, with each song being its own world and story. When you put them together, they are stepping stones along the way of my musical adventure. I like to think of it as a prequel to our first album Disco Lasers. It's all the music that got me to that point."

Buckle, who also performs as one of Solstice's backing singers, alongside Dyane Crutcher, will perform a special album launch show for Hearts Get Started at Lodnon;s Camden Club on October 17.