Ebonivory stream brand new album The Long Dream I

Australian prog rockers Ebonivory have premiered a stream of their brand new album The Long Dream I with Prog. The band release the new album, the first part of a conceptual double, through Wild Thing Records, tomorrow. You can listen to the stream in full below.

“I’d like to thank everyone on behalf of Ebonivory for the incredible support we've received in the past year," vocalist and songwriter Charlie Powlett tells Prog. "We've achieved feats we used to dream about as kids, and we couldn't have done it without the backing of our fans, friends, family, and team.

"The Long Dream is a project that has been so many years in the making, so we're full to the brim of pride in being able to finally share the first part with you. Musically, this album encapsulates everything that Ebonivory represents and is delivered via stories of internal conflict and loss. As the world around us becomes chaotic and unfamiliar, we hope that this album can lend 60 minutes of serenity and that our stories might offer some perspective to those that are struggling.”

Pre-order The Long Dream I.