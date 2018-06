Eagles Of Death Metal have released a stream of their track Silverlake (K.S.O.F.M.).

The song is taken from upcoming album Zipper Down, issued on October 2. They previously unveiled a stream of Complexity.

Frontman Jessie Hughes recently said of the album: “Zipper Down really represents to me an attitude and philosophy of life. One should not zipper up – one should zipper down and let it all hang out.”

The band are currently on a North American tour.