Duff McKagan launches live video for his single Don’t Look Behind You

Duff McKagan has released a live video showcasing his track Don’t Look Behind You.

The song features on the Guns N’ Roses bassist’s album Tenderness, with the footage capture at his recent sold-out show at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles.

Speaking about the track with Classic Rock, McKagan said: “We knew Tenderness would be the first song on the record, and when I wrote Don't Look Behind You, Shooter Jennings said, ‘That has to be the last song on the record. We have it: the beginning and the end.'

"It's the most hopeful song on the record. If you notice, I use some other titles from the record, and it kind of sums up the record, with the last stop being, 'You know what? We're gonna get through this together.'

"Just don't look behind you, don't dwell on the past. Just look forward, and we're gonna be okay."

The video comes as McKagan, Jennings, John Schreffler, Jamie Douglass and Aubrey Richmond prepare to embark on their European tour, which will get under way in Warsaw on August 22.

Duff McKagan: Tenderness

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan has released his new solo album titled Tenderness. It was produced by Shooter Jennings who also appears on the record.View Deal

Duff McKagan 2019 European tour

Aug 22: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Aug 23: Berlin Astra, Germany

Aug 24: Amsterdam Blue Moon Festival, Netherlands

Aug 26: Cologne Gloria, Germany

Aug 27: Mannheim Alte Feurwache, Germany

Aug 29: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Aug 31: Dublin Electric Picnic Festival, Ireland

Sep 01: Manchester Academy 3, UK

Sep 03: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Sep 04: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Sep 06: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Sep 08: Milan Santeria Club, Italy