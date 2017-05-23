Drug Honkey release new video for Pool Of Failure

Chicago doomers Drug Honkey are premiering their new video for Pool Of Failure exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Taken from the band’s latest album Cloak Of Skies, the video is a hypnotic mix of sinister and creepy imagery, featuring bandaged bodies and people screaming amongst a sea of flickering and fading effects.

“Pool Of Failure delves into the pitfalls of relationship and situational failures associated with life,” vocalist Paul Gillis tells Metal Hammer. “This is Drug Honkey’s outlet, or vent if you will.”

Cloak Of Skies is Drug Honkey’s fifth album and the first since 2012’s Ghost In The Fire.

