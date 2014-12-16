Drowning Pool, Judas Priest and more on tonight's Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’re fighting this unsightly winter flab with a selection of mid-tempo beats to raise our heartbeat and work off that turkey…

So join us as we feel the burn with tunes from Survivor, Drowning Pool, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Rammstein and Static X and the debut album from Maylene & The Sons of Disaster.

Plus we’ll be talking about the news that left Wilding astounded, appalled, unnerved, and perturbed – his significant other had never seen Monsters, Inc. She has now, all is well with the world, but it got us thinking…

Which supposed classic films or albums have you never seen or heard?

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.