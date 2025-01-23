Dream Theater share tour diary music video for new track Midnight Messiah

US prog metal quintet Dream Theater have shared a tour diary style video for brand new track Midnight Messiah.

That band will release their sixteenth studio album, Parasomnia, through InsideOut Music on February 7. It's the first Dream Theater album to feature the iconic lineup of vocalist James LaBrie, guitarist John Petrucci, bassist John Myung, keyboardist Jordan Rudess, and drummer Mike Portnoy since 2009’s Black Clouds & Silver Linings.

"It was great writing lyrics again and contributing this chapter to the Parasomnia story," says Portnoy. "DT fans may get a kick out of discovering some of the hidden nuggets I planted in the song referencing many of my past DT lyrics…and the music video is a great representation of the excitement of the first two tour legs we recently completed throughout Europe and South America. Just in time to prepare for our next leg throughout North America which we are so excited to embark on."

Parasomnia was produced by Petrucci, engineered by James ‘Jimmy T’ Meslin, and mixed by Andy Sneap. Designer Hugh Syme, also known for his work with Rush, returns once again to create the striking cover art.

The album will be available as a limited edition deluxe box set, a gatefold 180g 2LP and 12-page LP booklet, a special edition CD Digipak and as a digital Album - (including Dolby Atmos - mixed by Mark Gittins).

Pre-order Parasomnia.

Dream Theater - Midnight Messiah (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On