Glenn Hughes streams new track Let It Shine

Glenn Hughes has made his new track Let It Shine available to stream exclusively with TeamRock.

It features on the former Black Sabbath and Deep Purple vocalist’s upcoming album Resonate – out on November 4 via Frontiers Music. It’s his first studio material since 2008’s First Underground Nuclear Kitchen. Listen to the track below.

Hughes said: “This is my first solo album in almost eight years as I’ve been busy doing other projects. This album is definitely rock – acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass guitar, drums – all organic vintage instruments – the most grounded rock album I’ve made to date.

“This could be the album I think my fans have been waiting for. I’ve put every single piece of love and soul and heart into this record.”

Hughes is joined on Resonate by guitarist and co-producer Soren Andersen, drummer Pontus Engborg and keyboardist Lachy Doley, with a guest appearance by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Hughes will head out on tour across the UK and Europe in November. He was due to be supported by Living Colour, but they’ve pulled out of the shows, with up-and-coming UK rockers Stone Broken taking their place.

Resonate is available for pre-order.

The Resonate cover

Glenn Hughes Resonate tracklist

Heavy My Town Flow Let It Shine Steady God Of Money How Long When I Fall Landmines Stumble & Co Long Time Gone

Nov 08: Leamington Spa Assembly, UK

Nov 09: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall, UK

Nov 11: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Nov 12: Hafan Y Môr Hard Rock Hell

Nov 14: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Nov 15: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Nov 17: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 19: Cambridge Junction, UK

Nov 20: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Nov 22: Stuttgart LKA, Germany

Nov 23: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic

Nov 25: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland

Nov 26: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Nov 28: Rome Orion, Italy

Nov 29: Milan Live Club, Italy

Dec 01: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Dec 02: Hengelo Metropool, Netherlands

Dec 04: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Dec 05: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Dec 07: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Dec 08: Vaureal Le Forum, France

Dec 10: Pamplona Totem, Spain

Dec 11: Barcelona Razz 2, Spain

Dec 13: Seville Custom, Spain

Dec 14: Madrid Sala Vistalegre, Spain