Listen to David Bowie's final songs

Two of the last songs ever recorded by David Bowie have been premiered on the BBC.

No Plan and When I Met You were aired for the first time this week, with When I Met You being played on Shaun Keaveny’s show on Radio 6 and No Plan debuting on Jeremy Vine’s Radio 2 show.

When I Met You can be heard here at the 50-minute mark and No Plan is available here at around 45 minutes.

The tracks appear on on the Lazarus Cast Album, which is released on October 21 (Friday). The album, features tracks from Bowie’s off-Broadway show Lazarus. It also includes another new Bowie track, Killing A Little Time.

Lazarus Cast Album was co-produced by Bowie and Tony Visconti and recorded with Donny McCaslin and his quartet – the musicians responsible for Bowie’s final album Blackstar.

It features vocals from Lazarus star Michael C Hall as well as Sophia Anne Caruso, Cristin Milioti, Michael Esper and other cast members.

Other than the three Bowie tracks, the album was recorded on January 11 of this year, the day after Bowie’s death at the age of 69 after a long battle with cancer.

A statement announcing the album said that on arriving at the studio, “the musicians and cast were shocked and saddened to learn that Bowie had passed away the evening before.

“Their emotional performances that day are captured on this recording.”

Lazarus will open at London’s King’s Cross Theatre on November 8.

A compilation featuring the singles of David Bowie will also be released next month. Legacy will include a selection of the late icon’s most popular tracks and will launch on CD and deluxe 2CD on November 11 via Parlophone, with a 2LP edition set for January 6, 2017.

The Lazarus cast cover

Lazarus (Original Cast Recording) tracklist

Hello Mary Lou (Goodbye Heart) Lazarus it’s No Game This Is Not America The Man Who Sold The World No Plan Love Is Lost Changes Where Are We Now? Absolute Beginners Dirty Boys Killing A Little Time Life On Mars? All The Young Dudes Sound And Vision Always Crashing In The Same Car Valentine’s Day When I Met You HeroesLazarusNo Plan Killing A Little Time When I Met You

