Dragonforce reveal North American, UK and European tour dates

Dragonforce have announced plans to tour across North America, the UK and Europe later this year and into 2020.

The UK outfit have a handful of summer festival appearances on the horizon, but will return to the road throughout October, when they’ll play shows across the US and Canada with Dance With The Dead and Starkill.

Then, in November, the band will turn their attention to the UK, where they’ve lined up 11 dates with special guests McRocklin & Hutch.

Those will be Dragonforce’s last shows in 2019, but they’ll head back out on tour across mainland Europe in February 2020.

The band have scheduled the shows in support of their upcoming studio album, which is expected to launch before the end of the year.

The as-yet-untitled record will be the follow-up to 2017’s Reaching Into Infinity.

Dragonforce 2019/2020 tour dates

Jul 13: Nuevo Mexico Fronton Mexico Centro de Entretenimiento, Mexico

Aug 16: Wittelshofen Summer Breeze Open Air, Germany

Aug 17: Hamburg Elb-Riot, Germany

Oct 01: Tucson Encore, AZ

Oct 02: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Oct 03: Las Vegas Vinyl @ Hard Rock, NV

Oct 04: Fresno Strummers, CA

Oct 05: Reno Cargo, NV

Oct 06: Portland Hawthorne Theater, OR

Oct 07: Vancouver Hollywood Theater, BC

Oct 08: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Oct 11: San Francisco August Hall, CA

Oct 12: Ventura Theater, CA

Oct 13: Los Angeles Megacruise, CA

Nov 02: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms, UK

Nov 03: Hull Welly, UK

Nov 04: Leeds Stylus, UK

Nov 05: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 06: Birmingham Insitute, UK

Nov 08: London Forum, UK

Nov 09: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Nov 11: Southampton Engine Rooms

Nov 12: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Nov 13: Northampton Roadmender, UK

Nov 14: Newcastle Northumbria Institute, UK

Feb 05: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Feb 06: Belgium TBC

Feb 07: Charleville-Mézières Le Forum, France

Feb 08: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Feb 09: Lyon CCO, France

Feb 11: Paris La Machine du Moulin Rouge, France

Feb 12: Bordeaux Krakatoa Club, France

Feb 13: Toulouse Metronum, France

Feb 14: Marseille L’Usine, France

Feb 15: Pratteln Konzertfabrick Z7, Switzerland

Feb 16: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland