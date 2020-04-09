Download Festival announces Download TV

The organisers of Download Festival have announced Download TV, a virtual festival that'll take place over the same weekend in June the original festival was scheduled for.

Download 2020 was officially cancelled last month, the decision taken as the music world continued to be buffeted by the coronavirus pandemic. It was due to take place at Castle Donington on June 12-14 with Iron Maiden, Kiss and System Of A Down headlining.

Now comes better news with the launch of Download TV. "Not wanting to miss out on the best weekend in rock, Download TV will have three daily shows of 2-3 hours’ worth of music, special interviews, unseen performances, exclusive footage, and so much more," say the organisers.

They continue, "The shows will be broadcast across the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, in the hope of recreating the weekend from the safety of your own homes.

"Full line up will be announced soon and will very much be focussed on broadcasting performances and discussions from the incredible talent due to play Download Festival 2020.



"Downloaders are encouraged to be as involved as ever, put tents up in the garden, erect your flags, send photos of previous years, air guitar to your favourite bands – this weekend is about you, the fans, and celebrating the Download community."

At the end of March Download launched a one-off t-shirt to raise money for NHS Charities Together, who provide donations to 143 different charities and offer aid as volunteers.