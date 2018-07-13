Downes Braide Association announce very first live show

Downes Braide Association, the band featuring Yes/Asia keyboard player Geoff Downes and singer Chris Braide will play their first ever gig at Trading Boundaries in East Sussex on September 28.

“Working with Geoff on the Skyscraper Souls album and its two predecessors has reacquainted me with the kind of music I love," Braide tells Prog. "Epic and euphoric. To be able to make music like this with my dear friend is a real pleasure and reminds me why I got into music in the first place. I’m looking forward to opening up the songs in a live setting.”

The pair will be joined by bassist Andy Hodge, who also played on Skyscraper Souls, and further guests will be announced shortly.

Tickets cost £25 for standing or £55 with seated dinner. They are available from the Trading Boundaries website, or you can call the box office on 01825 790200.