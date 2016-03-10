Down 'won't play any 2016 European festival dates'

Phil Anselmo has revealed in a letter to Hellfest organisers that Down won’t play any European festival dates this year.

The singer’s letter suggests their scheduled appearance at Download will now not go ahead, although organisers of the Donington event are yet to comment.

It comes after Anselmo’s “white power” outburst at the Dimebash event in January. Dutch Festival FortaRock took swift action and removed Down from their bill, saying Anselmo was “not welcome.”

Hellfest published Anselmo’s letter on their Facebook page. It reads: “My awful mistake has taken a toll on my reputation, and justly so. However, I must point out, you damned-well know me better than this drunken incident could ever describe. Hellfest is my heart.

“And my embarrassment is tremendous, because I only have love for people all over this skirmishing earth. So my brother, it fucking rips my heart into further pieces to let you know, I don’t think I should do any Euro festivals this year.

“So please I beg you, give me this time to get my brain clear, and to come back (if you will have me back) next year my brother, I implore you.”

Anselmo also says he is plagued with knee injuries that require time to heal.

Hellfest have announced that Puscifer will take Down’s place on the bill. Organisers add: “As a result of the latest events, we are sorry to announce that Down has to cancel their tour in Europe and thus won’t play in Hellfest 2016.

“We are glad to propose the band Puscifer as a replacement. The latter will perform under the Valley on Sunday, June 19 and as for Fu Manchu, they’ll play as headliners on Saturday, June 18.”

Following his outburst, Anselmo originally claimed he was making a joking reference to drinking white wine backstage, but he later offered both a video and a written apology.