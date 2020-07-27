Doves announce The Universal Want UK tour

Doves have announced that they’ll head out on the road in 2021 in support of their new album The Universal Want – their first record since 2009’s Kingdom Of Rust.

The run of 13 shows will kick off at Cardiff’s University Great Hall on March 21 and wrap up with a performance at the Barrowlands in Glasgow on April 10.

Tickets for the band’s first proper tour in 12 years will go on sale this Friday (July 31) at 10am.

The Universal Want will be released on September 11 through Virgin EMI, with the trio of Jimi Goodwin, Andy Williams and Jez Williams previously sharing the tracks Carousels and Prisoners.

Following the release of Kingdom Of Rust, Doves went on hiatus, but reunited in 2018 and played the Teenage Cancer Trust show at London’s Royal Albert Hall last year.

Speaking about The Universal Want, guitarist Jez Williams said: “It’s definitely got the stamp of ‘the time’ all over it. Everything on the album is an echo. It’s an echo of what we were going through at the time. Getting back together, the Royal Albert Hall and everything else.”

The Universal Want is now available to pre-order. Find further details below along with the 2021 tour dates.

Doves: The Universal Want

Doves: The Universal Want 2021 UK tour

Mar 21: Cardiff University Great Hall

Mar 22: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Mar 23: Norwich UEA

Mar 25: Brighton Dome

Mar 26: London O2 Academy Brixton

Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 30: Birmingham O2 Academy

Apr 01: Manchester O2 Apollo

Apr 02: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 03: Newcastle O2 Academy

Apr 05: Liverpool Eventim Olympia

Apr 09: Sheffield O2 Academy

Apr 10: Glasgow Barrowland