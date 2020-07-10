Doves reveal new album The Universal Want with video for Prisoners

Doves have announced they’ll release their first album since 2009’s Kingdom Of Rust later this year.

The record is titled The Universal Want and it’ll launch on September 11 through Virgin EMI and follows the single Carousels which debuted last month. And to mark the album news, Doves have released a video for their new track Prisoners which can be watched below.

Speaking about the new track, drummer Andy Williams says: “It’s about continually chasing something and not being satisfied when you eventually get it. You’ve got ‘that thing’ and you find you’re not any happier. Be careful what you wish for.”

Doves co-produced The Universal Want with Dan Austin at the band’s own Frank Bough Sound III studios in North West England.

Following the release of Kingdom Of Rust, Doves went on hiatus, but reunited in 2018 and played the Teenage Cancer Trust show at London’s Royal Albert Hall last year.

Guitarist Jez Williams says: “It’s definitely got the stamp of ‘the time’ all over it. Everything on the album is an echo. It’s an echo of what we were going through at the time. Getting back together, the Royal Albert Hall and everything else.”

The Universal Want is now available to pre-order, while a full tracklist will be revealed in due course. Find further details below.