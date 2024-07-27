Double coloured vinyl reissue of Caravan's In The Land Of Grey And Pink is out in November

A new pink splatter double vinyl reissue of Canterbury prog legends Caravan's classic 1971 album In The Land Of Grey And Pink will be released through the Decca label on November 10.

The new version, on pink and grey marble vinyl, features live BBC sessions tracks for John Peel and others, made available for the first time on vinyl.

At the same time dance/electronic outfit Another Chemical Love Story have remixed the band's classic track Golf Girl. The new remix will be available from November 11.

"Another Chemical Love Story, known for their genre-defying approach and creative soundscapes, has successfully reimagined Golf Girl, blending their signature electronic style with the timeless charm of Caravan's music," the label say. "This release is expected to resonate with fans of both progressive rock and electronic dance music, showcasing the enduring appeal of Caravan's work and the innovative prowess of Another Chemical Love Story."

You can see the full tracklisting for the new release below.

Pre-order In The Land Of Grey And Pink.

(Image credit: Decca Records)

Caravan: In The Land Of Grey And Pink

LP1

Golf Girl

Winter Wine

Love To Love You

In The Land Of Grey And Pink

Nine Feet Underground

I Don't Know It's Name

Aristocracy

It's Likely To Have A Name Next Week

Group Girl

Dissassociation/100% Proof

It Doesn't Take A Lot

LP2

Group Girl -Golf Girl (New Mix)

It's Likely To Have A Name Next Week (New Mix)

Love To Love You (New Mix)

Frozen Rose (New Mix)

Aristocracy (New Mix)

Nigel Blows A Tune - First Version

Love Song With Flute - Live At The BBC 1971

In The Land Of Grey And Pink - Live At The BBC 1971

Love To Love You - Live At The BBC 1971

Nine Feet Underground - Live At The Paris Theatre - 1971

Feelin' Reelin' Squealin' - Live At Paris Theatre - 1971