Don Henley adds summer 2016 tour dates

Don Henley has added a string of extra dates to his Cass Country tour.

The former Eagles man released solo album Cass Country last year and he is on the road across Europe and North America from June through to September.

Henley called time on the Eagles after the band’s Grammy Awards tribute to the late Glenn Frey in February. Frey died in January at the age of 67.

Don Henley Cass Country tour 2016

Jun 20: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Jun 22: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Jun 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jun 27: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 29: Cork Marquee, Ireland

Jul 01: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jul 03: London Hyde Park, UK

Jul 13: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Jul 15: Calgary Fort Calgary Historic Park, AB

Jul 17: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, WA

Jul 19: Woodinville Chateau Ste Michelle Winery, WA

Jul 20: Woodinville Chateau Ste Michelle Winery, WA

Jul 23: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA

Jul 24: Stateline Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena At Harveys, NV

Jul 26: Paso Robles California Mid-State Fair, CA

Aug 10: Bethlehem Musikfest, PA

Aug 12: Canandaigua Marvin Sands PAC, NY

Aug 14: Highland Park The Pavillion At Ravinia Park, IL

Aug 15: Highland Park The Pavillion At Ravinia Park, IL

Aug 17: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, MI

Aug 19: Rama Casino Rama Entertainment Centre, ON

Aug 20: Rochester Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, MI

Aug 23: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion At Riverbend, OH

Aug 25: Saint Paul Minnesota State Fair Grandstand, MN

Sep 07: Vienna Filene Center At Wolf Trap, VA

Sep 08: Vienna Filene Center At Wolf Trap, VA

Sep 10: Bethel Woods Center For The Arts, NY

Sep 14: Montreal Bell Centre, QB

Sep 16: Gilford Bank Of NH Pavilion, NH

Sep 17: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Sep 20: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Sep 21: Brooklyn Amphitheater At Coney Island, NY