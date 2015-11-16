Don Broco unveil Nerve video

Don Broco have released a video for their track Nerve.

The song is taken from the English band’s second album Automatic, released earlier this year via Epic.

Frontman Rob Damiani previously said the band worked hard to make the album sound different to 2012 debut Priorities. He said: “There are a lot more electronics and keys on this record, and we definitely enjoyed experimenting with the layers and sounds they brought to the table.”

Don Broco previously issued a promo for Superlove and they tour the UK in December.