Don Broco return to London

Don Broco will play London’s O2 Brixton Academy on December 13, the band have confirmed.
And they’ve released a stream of the title track from second album Automatic, set for launch on August 7 via Epic Records.
Frontman Rob Damiani tells the BBC: “We’ve had this song for a little while. Last year we were feeling the summer vibes. It was just one of those songs that was an instant kind of connector for us – it felt good right from the start. It’s one of those tunes that makes you feel good.”
They previously released a stream of What You Do To Me from the record.
Damiani, guitarist Simon Delaney, drummer Matt Donnelly and bassist Tom Doyle appear at Slam Dunk later this month and a play handful of further UK dates ahead of their London appearance:
Live dates
May 23: Leeds Slam Dunk
May 24: Hatfield Slam Dunk
May 25: Wolverhampton Slam Dunk
Jul 17: Steventon Truck Festival
Aug 01: Matlock Y Not Festival
Aug 15: Middlesbrough Make A Scene Festival
Sep 12: Petersfield Buster Festival
Dec 13: London Brixton O2 Academy
Automatic tracklist
- Superlove 2. Automatic 3. What You Do To Me 4. Fire 5. Nerve 6. Let You Get Away 7. I Got Sick 8. Keep On Pushing 9. Tough On You 10. Further