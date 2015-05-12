Don Broco return to London

Don Broco will play London’s O2 Brixton Academy on December 13, the band have confirmed.

And they’ve released a stream of the title track from second album Automatic, set for launch on August 7 via Epic Records.

Frontman Rob Damiani tells the BBC: “We’ve had this song for a little while. Last year we were feeling the summer vibes. It was just one of those songs that was an instant kind of connector for us – it felt good right from the start. It’s one of those tunes that makes you feel good.”

They previously released a stream of What You Do To Me from the record.

Damiani, guitarist Simon Delaney, drummer Matt Donnelly and bassist Tom Doyle appear at Slam Dunk later this month and a play handful of further UK dates ahead of their London appearance:

May 23: Leeds Slam Dunk

May 24: Hatfield Slam Dunk

May 25: Wolverhampton Slam Dunk

Jul 17: Steventon Truck Festival

Aug 01: Matlock Y Not Festival

Aug 15: Middlesbrough Make A Scene Festival

Sep 12: Petersfield Buster Festival

Dec 13: London Brixton O2 Academy

Automatic tracklist