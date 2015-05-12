Trending

Don Broco return to London

Hear stream of Automatic title track ahead of album launch and December date

Don Broco will play London’s O2 Brixton Academy on December 13, the band have confirmed.

And they’ve released a stream of the title track from second album Automatic, set for launch on August 7 via Epic Records.

Frontman Rob Damiani tells the BBC: “We’ve had this song for a little while. Last year we were feeling the summer vibes. It was just one of those songs that was an instant kind of connector for us – it felt good right from the start. It’s one of those tunes that makes you feel good.”

They previously released a stream of What You Do To Me from the record.

Damiani, guitarist Simon Delaney, drummer Matt Donnelly and bassist Tom Doyle appear at Slam Dunk later this month and a play handful of further UK dates ahead of their London appearance:

Live dates

May 23: Leeds Slam Dunk

May 24: Hatfield Slam Dunk

May 25: Wolverhampton Slam Dunk

Jul 17: Steventon Truck Festival

Aug 01: Matlock Y Not Festival

Aug 15: Middlesbrough Make A Scene Festival

Sep 12: Petersfield Buster Festival

Dec 13: London Brixton O2 Academy

Automatic tracklist

  1. Superlove 2. Automatic 3. What You Do To Me 4. Fire 5. Nerve 6. Let You Get Away 7. I Got Sick 8. Keep On Pushing 9. Tough On You 10. Further
