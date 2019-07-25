Disturbed cancel show due to a “vocal issue” affecting David Draiman

Disturbed were forced to cancel their show at Regina’s Brandt Centre in Saskatchewan, Canada, last night due to a “vocal issue” affecting frontman David Draiman.

The band are on the road across North America in support of their latest studio album Evolution, which was released in October last year.

However, yesterday the band revealed on their website that the latest show on their schedule was off.

Disturbed said in a statement: “We regret to inform our fans that we will have to cancel tonight’s show, Wednesday, July 24, at Brandt Centre in Regina, due to a vocal issue.

“At the recommendation of a doctor, David has been advised to rest and limit his vocal usage today to avoid any further damage.”

Disturbed’s headline set at Chaos AB on Friday evening is still scheduled to take place as planned.

Last month, Disturbed released the five-track EP Live From Alexandra Palace, London and shared a video for No More – a track taken from the Evolution album.

Disturbed 2019 North American tour

Jul 26: Chaos AB, AB

Jul 28: Rimrock Auto Arena, Billings, MN

Jul 30: Taco Bell Arena, Boise, ID

Jul 31: Spokane Arena Spokane, WA

Aug 02: KISW’s Pain In The Grass, Auburn, WA

Aug 03: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Aug 06: Sturgis Buffalo Chip, Sturgis, SD

Sep 19: Hertz Arena, Estero, FL

Sep 21: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Sep 22: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Sep 24: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Sep 25: Infinite Energy Arena, Duluth, GA

Sep 27: Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Huntington, WV

Oct 01: Dow Event Center, Saginaw, MI.

Oct 02: Wolstein Center (Cleveland State University), Cleveland, OH

Oct 04: GIANT Center, Hershey, PA

Oct 05: Mohegan Sun Arena (Casey Plaza), Wilkes-Barre, PA

Oct 07: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, IN

Oct 09: U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids, IA

Oct 11: Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, MO