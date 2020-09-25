District 97 announce virtual Screening Tour this October

District 97 have teamed up with ProgStock to host a virtual Screening Tour on October 3 at 9pm BST/4pm EST. The band, whose touring plans for latest album Screens, were scuppered by the pandemic, have put together a 90-minute set which contains unseen footage of the band live at Spirit Of 66 in Belgium, filmed in October 2019, a video for a new song, an exclusive sneak preview of their Ghost Girl animated short, a live Q&A with the band and more.

Say District 97: "It was a big blow when Covid-19 scuttled our touring plans this spring. However, we've found a way to bring our Screening Tour into the comfort of your own home. Whether we've never made it to your town or you've seen us dozens of times, this is an event that can bring us all together during these perilous times. I look forward to a big international birthday bash with music fans and friends all over the world!"

Tickets are now onsale via StageIt. Check out the trailer below.