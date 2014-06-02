Distorted Harmony confirm album No.2

Distorted Harmony have confirmed their second album Chain Reaction is set for release on July 9.

The Prog Award-nominated Israeli outfit launch a lead single later this month after securing more than their target amount in their crowdfunding campaign.

They recently said of the follow-up to 2012’s Utopia: “This album is going to be heavier, with songwriting that is a lot more focused, mature and coherent. The band as a whole has gotten tighter and the variant music influences of each member have been carefully balanced and woven into the compositions.

“The new album will be Distorted Harmony at its best.”

They haven’t yet released any further details – but they’ve admitted the project was completed despite “a few changes and minor setbacks.”

Chain Reaction album trailer