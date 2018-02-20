Dirty Thrills premiere video for The Brave

Dirty Thrills have premiered their video for The Brave exclusively with Classic Rock.
The song features on the London-based outfit’s latest album Heavy Living, which arrived in September last year via Frontiers.
The promo was directed by Keir Siewert and stars actor Christopher Kouros.
The band say: “The Brave began as a song that honours the memory of a man who passed away due to alcohol abuse. We think of it as a message of hope for all those struggling with their inner demons and without the support they need.
“Alcoholism, mental health problems and homelessness can all be fought against with help and kindness. We are trying to raise awareness with this song, while wishing for a brighter future for all those brave people who suffer.”
Dirty Thrills will head out on tour across Europe with Skid Row and Double Crush Syndrome in April and May. Find full details below.
- Watch Dirty Thrills in Law Man video
- Listen to snippet of new Judas Priest track Traitors Gate
- She Rocks! The women who rock our world, celebrated in Classic Rock, out now
- The Audio Archive – exclusive to TeamRock+ members
Dirty Thrills 2018 tour dates with Skid Row and Double Crush Syndrome
Apr 29: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Apr 30: Freiburg Crash, Germany
May 01: Bochum Zeche, Germany
May 02: Munich Backstage, Germany
May 04: Regensburg Eventhall Airport, Germany
May 05: Telfs Rathaussaal, Austria
May 07: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
May 09: Malmo KB, Sweden
May 11: Haugesund Karmøygeddon Festival, Norway
May 12: Gjerdrum Rockfest, Norway
May 13: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
May 14: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden
May 19: San Martino La Base Live Factory, Italy
May 20: Brunico UFO, Italy
May 21: Ranica Druso, Italy
May 25: Paris L’Emperient, France
The Dirty Thrills: Blues, Politics, and good old-fashioned rock'n'roll