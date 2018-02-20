Dirty Thrills premiere video for The Brave

Dirty Thrills have premiered their video for The Brave exclusively with Classic Rock.

The song features on the London-based outfit’s latest album Heavy Living, which arrived in September last year via Frontiers.

The promo was directed by Keir Siewert and stars actor Christopher Kouros.

The band say: “The Brave began as a song that honours the memory of a man who passed away due to alcohol abuse. We think of it as a message of hope for all those struggling with their inner demons and without the support they need.

“Alcoholism, mental health problems and homelessness can all be fought against with help and kindness. We are trying to raise awareness with this song, while wishing for a brighter future for all those brave people who suffer.”

Dirty Thrills will head out on tour across Europe with Skid Row and Double Crush Syndrome in April and May. Find full details below.

Apr 29: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Apr 30: Freiburg Crash, Germany

May 01: Bochum Zeche, Germany

May 02: Munich Backstage, Germany

May 04: Regensburg Eventhall Airport, Germany

May 05: Telfs Rathaussaal, Austria

May 07: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

May 09: Malmo KB, Sweden

May 11: Haugesund Karmøygeddon Festival, Norway

May 12: Gjerdrum Rockfest, Norway

May 13: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

May 14: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden

May 19: San Martino La Base Live Factory, Italy

May 20: Brunico UFO, Italy

May 21: Ranica Druso, Italy

May 25: Paris L’Emperient, France

