Dirty Thrills forced to postpone 3 December UK shows

Dirty Thrills have been forced to cancel three of their upcoming UK shows.

The gigs that were due to take place at Birmingham’s O2 Academy 3 on December 12, Norwich’s Waterfront Studios on December 13 and Manchester’s FAC251 on December 15 have been called off due to a family bereavement.

Dirty Thrills’ shows with Gun and InMe at Manchester’s Academy and London’s Electric Ballroom on December 8 and 9 respectively will go ahead as planned.

The band say in a statement: “Sadly, due to a family bereavement, we are postponing three UK headlining shows until early 2018.

“Please accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused. We will make it up to you, we promise. Original tickets will remain valid. Please be patient while we rearrange the dates.”

Dirty Thrills released their new album Heavy Living in September via Frontiers Music srl.

Find a list of affected shows below.

Dec 08: Manchester Academy (with Gun & InMe)

Dec 09: London Electric Ballroom (with Gun & InMe)

Dec 12: Birmingham O2 Academy 3 (Postponed)

Dec 13: Norwich Waterfront Studios (Postponed)

Dec 15: Manchester FAC251 (Postponed)

Feb 28: London Underworld

