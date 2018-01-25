Dimmu Borgir reveal first album in 7 years

Dimmu Borgir have revealed that their brand new studio album is just months away.

The follow-up to 2010’s Abrahadabra will be titled Eonian and will launch on May 4 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Guitarist Silenoz says: “Time, when not approaching it from the construct we’re used to can’t be defined and thus it is illusory.

“There’s only an ‘eternal now’ which the album title is already hinting at. When we travel between the worlds seen and unseen, the perception of time ceases to exist, it has no function.

“Our energy is our torch and our compass when we make rifts and pierce through the veil – when we go beyond.”

This year marks the band’s 25th anniversary, with vocalist Shagrath adding: “Eonian represents the illusion of time, everything that is and always has been.

“For us, it also marks the 25th anniversary of Dimmu Borgir and the album itself is a tribute to our own history and the Norwegian black metal history.”

Prior to the album’s launch, the Norwegian outfit will release the single Interdimensional Summit on 7-inch vinyl EP. It’ll be backed by Puritania (Live In Oslo) and will be available in red and clear, and gold vinyl from Nuclear Blast’s online store.

View the Eonian cover art below, while the final tracklist will be revealed in due course.

Jun 22-24: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 05: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Aug 02-04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 16-18: Horten Midgardsblot Metalfestival, Netherlands

We gatecrashed Dimmu Borgir’s studio for an update on their new album