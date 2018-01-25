Korn’s Jonathan Davis teases solo track What It Is

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has released a short teaser trailer for his new solo track titled What It Is.

The song appears on the soundtrack to the movie American Satan, starring Black Veil Brides’ vocalist Andy Biersack and Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce which will arrive tomorrow (January 26) via Sumerian Records.

What It Is will make its debut on SiriusXM Octane later today.

Davis confirmed in December that his long-awaited solo album would arrive in 2018.

He said: “I’m really excited. I’ve been working on these songs for 10 years and it’s turned out amazing. So there will be a record coming out. I just shot videos for a couple of songs, and the tour will be next year.”

Davis will play solo sets at this year’s Prague Rocks and Firenze Rocks, along with a performance at Download UK this summer.

In November, Korn were confirmed for Download Australia, which will take place at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on March 24.

