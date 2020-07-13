Dillinger Escape Plan’s Greg Puciato details new album Child Soldier: Creator Of God

Former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato has given details on his new solo album Child Soldier: Creator Of God.

The record was revealed earlier this year when Puciato shared the single Fire For Water, with it now confirmed the album will launch on October 23 through Federal Prisoner. And to mark the release date, Puciato has launched a video for the new single Do You Need Me To Remind You.

Puciato says: “I’d been writing for so many different projects, Dillinger, then The Black Queen and Killer Be Killed... and I just kept on writing.

“It felt as if I had more to say, but nothing that necessarily filled the script of those bands, so I ended up with something that I found to be intensely personal and super satisfying, but also confusing as far as what to do with it.

“When I realised that it was a solo release, it was sort of an, ‘Oh, that's interesting’ moment – both terrifying and exciting at once… and challenging and new. That combo is almost always a good sign so I committed to it.

“It's important to continue taking risks in order to grow both your creativity and your future possibilities, to create new avenues and freedoms for yourself – it also felt like a good time for me to integrate and own everything that I am into one thing, without fragmentation or limitation.

“I needed to come out from telling myself that I always have to be ‘guy in a band,’ and to release this as my own name.”

Puciato not only sang on all 15 tracks, but he also played all instruments with the exception of drums. Those were handled by Ben Koller, Chris Pennie and Chris Hornbrook.

Child Soldier: Creator Of God is available to pre-order through Bandcamp.

Greg Puciato: Child Soldier: Creator Of God

1. Heavy Of Stone

2. Creator Of God

3. Fire For Water

4. Deep Set

5. Temporary Object

6. Fireflies

7. Do You Need Me To Remind You?

8. Roach Hiss

9. Down When I’m Not

10. You Know I Do

11. Through The Walls

12. A Pair Of Questions

13. Evacuation

14. Heartfree

15. September City